Person found badly burned; police investigating

On Friday, June 23rd, 2023, around 6:30 a.m., emergency personnel from the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP, BC Emergency Health Services, and Vernon Fire Rescue Services were called to the 3000-block of 27th Street in Vernon where a person was found badly burned. The adult victim suffered what are believed to be serious, life threatening injuries, and has been transported for medical treatment.

The investigation is in the very early stages, states Constable Chris Terleski, Media Relations Officer for the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP. No determination has been made as to the cause, but early indications are that the person sustained their injuries in Justice Park. The area has been cordoned off and officers from our Serious Crimes Unit and Forensic Identification Services are continuing to collect evidence in support of the investigation. We will also be canvassing local businesses for any video surveillance that could help in determining the circumstances leading to the person’s injuries.

Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or any suspicious activity leading up the person being injured, to contact the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at 250-545-7171.