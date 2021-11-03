Personal freedom and health concerns the main reasons why Canadians refuse COVID-19 vaccination
New data from the Angus Reid Institute sheds light on the top reasons Canadians aren't rolling up their sleeves for the COVID-19 vaccine.
Topping the list - personal freedoms and doubt around the severity of the virus.
Ninety per cent of the unvaccinated surveyed said they believe the health risks of COVID-19 are overstated, while 84 per cent believe their immune system alone is strong enough to fight off the virus.
The poll also shows that misinformation appears to be playing a role, with 55 percent of unvaccinated people agreeing with the statement: “COVID-19 is a conspiracy that is all about government control."
Another key takeaway – men, particularly those aged 18 to 34, refuse to be vaccinated at a higher rate than women. Twelve per cent said they would not get the vaccine.
The online survey was conducted between Sept. 29 and Oct. 3 with a randomized sample of 5,011 Canadian adults.
The full results from the poll can be found here.
with files from CTV News