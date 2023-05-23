Philanthropists step up to bolster support for people in Kelowna affected by dementia

On Sunday, May 28, the Alzheimer Society of B.C.’s largest annual fundraiser will raise funds for essential programs and services to help ensure people in Kelowna and around the province affected by dementia don’t face the disease alone.

There are approximately 85,000 people living with dementia in British Columbia. If current trends continue, B.C. will see one of the most dramatic increases in prevalence in Canada, with nearly 250,000 people in the province diagnosed by 2050.

Kelowna residents now have the opportunity to see their fundraising and donations go twice as far in supporting their family, friends and neighbours facing the disease, thanks to a provincial matching campaign until May 28.

The IG Wealth Management Walk for Alzheimer’s, presented by Go Auto, starts at 1 p.m. on Sunday at Kelowna City Park. Registration is at noon.

Proceeds help the Society provide critical supports for people affected by dementia, while breaking down stigma surrounding the disease.

There are 21 events across B.C. and two donors, the Cowell Foundation and the Lecky Foundation, have generously pledged to match all donations made online by May 28, up to a combined total of $80,000.

“We’re so inspired to see communities unite to support people affected by dementia across the province who rely on Alzheimer Society of B.C. programs and services,” says Cathryn France, the charity’s Chief Development Officer. “This generous matching initiative helps us ensure that support is available at every stage in the dementia journey.”

The Alzheimer Society of B.C. is the only provincial charity dedicated to improving the lives of people affected by dementia. Funds raised at the Walk help fund essential in-person and online programs and services including support groups, fitness and social programming and the First Link® Dementia Helpline.

The Society is also committed to enabling research into the causes and possible cures for dementia and the people affected by it.

For a limited time, people who fundraise or donate can make twice the difference. To double your impact and support people on the dementia journey in your community, register or donate at walkforalzheimers.ca today.

