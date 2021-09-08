Photo of suspect in failed home invasion
The Kelowna RCMP have released the image of a man involved in an attempted home invasion Monday morning.
At around 11 am, a man dressed as a 'utilities worker' knocked on the door of a residence on Riverside Avenue and convinced one of the occupants to step outside.
He then sprayed the man with mace.
The victim, in his 60’s, was able to run back into his home before the suspect entered.
