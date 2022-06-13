Pianos in the park - return!

They're back after a two year hiatus.

Kelowna’s “Pianos in Parks' program returns this summer.

Festivals Kelowna says seven artfully decorated pianos will be placing on streets and public spaces.

They will be available for everyone to play now until mid-September.

“Half the fun of this program is discovering where the pianos are,” explains Ms. Mills. “So be sure to start looking along the lakefront in downtown Kelowna, throughout the Cultural District, and in Rutland’s town centre area for these beauties. In fact, you will also find one in a lovely yet surprising location at Kelowna’s Memorial Park Cemetery,” confirms Renata Mills, Executive Director.

It's the 7th year of the program in Kelowna.