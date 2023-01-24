Picture of assault suspect released from October Steve-O show at Kelowna Community Theatre

You could have the missing piece of the puzzle that will help the RCMP put someone behind bars. Here are some recent crimes that Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers hope you can help solve by calling our anonymous tips line at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit our website at www.crimestoppers.net

CRIME: ASSAULT

DATE: October 28, 2022

RCMP FILE: 2022-67847

Kelowna RCMP would like to identify the female pictured who is wanted for an alleged assault. The incident took place at an event held at the Kelowna Community Theatre on October 28, 2022, when a couple was asked to lower their voices during a performance. Two males began fighting and then a female began punching two women, causing several non-life-threatening injuries.

Additionally, police request any onlookers who have video of the melee contact the investigating officer.

Your anonymous tip to Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or www.crimestoppers.net could earn a cash reward.