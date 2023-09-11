Pilon aquired by Rockets in trade with Oil Kings

The Kelowna Rockets announced today they have acquired goaltender Jake Pilon from the Edmonton Oil Kings in exchange for the Rockets seventh-round pick in the 2027 WHL Prospects Draft.

The 6’3″, 194-pound netminder spent the 2022-23 season with the Calgary NW Flames U18 of the AEHL, where he posted an 11-6-1 record, 3.27 GAA and .904 SV%.

Pilon was originally an eighth-round draft pick of the Oil Kings (no. 177) in the 2021 WHL Prospects Draft.

The 2006-born goaltender, who will turn 17 next month, is the son of former Canadian Football League player and two-time Grey Cup champion Jeff Pilon.

He's expected to be in the lineup for the Rockets this weekend when Kelowna wraps up their preseason schedule against the Vancouver Giants and Victoria Royals at Prospera Place on Friday and Saturday.