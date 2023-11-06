Pilot project would see two-year grant agreements for local groups
Council is being asked to approve five Municipal Grant Operating Agreements and eight Special Event Grant Operating Agreements.
“One of council’s four priorities is creating a vibrant and connected Penticton and by providing these groups with longer-term agreements it allows them to plan better and continue to add to the uniqueness of our community,” says City manager Anthony Haddad. “This is a pilot project that aims to streamline the grant application process for these groups and provides the applicants with certainty and the City with an outline on how the resources will be used to better the community.”
The five Municipal Grant Operating Agreements proposed are:
- Art Gallery $110,000
- SS Sicamous $85,000
- Penticton & District Arts Council $ 30,000
- Activate Penticton $15,000
- Penticton & Area Cycling Association $49,000
The above organizations all operate out of City-owned facilities or infrastructure.
The eight Special Event Grant Operating Agreements proposed are:
- Downtown Penticton Association (Community Market) $4,300
- Pentastic Jazz Festival Society $10,200
- Penticton Elvis Festival $6,300
- Penticton Farmer’s Market $6,000
- Peach City Beach Cruise $10,500
- Penticton Paddle Sports Association (Event) $12,000
- Penticton Peach Festival $60,000
- Penticton Scottish Festival Society $8,400
“Part of what makes Penticton so special is the commitment of residents to create and sustain memorable events of all sizes,” says Haddad. “As part of the budget process, council will also be presented with a list of other organizations who have applied for support from the City and have requested an annual grant.”
The pilot project proposal is a result of Council directing staff to provide an alternative to the yearly grant application process for organizations, such as those applicants that use city property, where the provision of longer term funding may be desirable.
The report from staff is part of the November 7, 2023 council meeting.