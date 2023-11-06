Pilot project would see two-year grant agreements for local groups

Council is being asked to approve five Municipal Grant Operating Agreements and eight Special Event Grant Operating Agreements.

“One of council’s four priorities is creating a vibrant and connected Penticton and by providing these groups with longer-term agreements it allows them to plan better and continue to add to the uniqueness of our community,” says City manager Anthony Haddad. “This is a pilot project that aims to streamline the grant application process for these groups and provides the applicants with certainty and the City with an outline on how the resources will be used to better the community.”

The five Municipal Grant Operating Agreements proposed are:

Art Gallery $110,000

SS Sicamous $85,000

Penticton & District Arts Council $ 30,000

Activate Penticton $15,000

Penticton & Area Cycling Association $49,000

The above organizations all operate out of City-owned facilities or infrastructure.

The eight Special Event Grant Operating Agreements proposed are:

Downtown Penticton Association (Community Market) $4,300

Pentastic Jazz Festival Society $10,200

Penticton Elvis Festival $6,300

Penticton Farmer’s Market $6,000

Peach City Beach Cruise $10,500

Penticton Paddle Sports Association (Event) $12,000

Penticton Peach Festival $60,000

Penticton Scottish Festival Society $8,400

“Part of what makes Penticton so special is the commitment of residents to create and sustain memorable events of all sizes,” says Haddad. “As part of the budget process, council will also be presented with a list of other organizations who have applied for support from the City and have requested an annual grant.”

The pilot project proposal is a result of Council directing staff to provide an alternative to the yearly grant application process for organizations, such as those applicants that use city property, where the provision of longer term funding may be desirable.

The report from staff is part of the November 7, 2023 council meeting.