BGC Okanagan wants the upcoming Pink Shirt Day on Feb. 23 to not only be a way to challenge bullying, but also an opportunity to celebrate diversity.

“BGC Okanagan has been leading the kindness movement in the Okanagan for 13 years. We know that it is imperative to help our kids and the community learn and understand why kindness, caring and treating each other with respect, empathy and compassion is the way to prevent the mistreatment of others,” said BGC Okanagan CEO, Jeremy Welder.

Pink Shirt Day has always been a meaningful day for BGC Okanagan, as it follows their core values of belonging, respect, encouragement and support, working together and speaking out.

“Through lifting each other up, not only on Pink Shirt Day, but year-round BGC Okanagan hopes to teach individuals to have greater acceptance, respect and inclusion for everyone,” said Richelle Leckey, BGC Okanagan Community Engagement Coordinator.