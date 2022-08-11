Places to go if you've been displaced by the Keremeos Creek Wildfire

Emergency Support Services (ESS) provides supports for residents that have been removed from their homes due to an emergency. This includes all residents under Evacuation Order due to the Keremeos Creek wildfire. Supports include housing, food and medication. Residents need to register to receive services.

The Village of Keremeos ESS Reception Centre will be open Thursday, August 11, 2022 at the Keremeos Victory Hall at 427-7th Avenue. It is intended to be open from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm. RDOS ESS phone: 250-486-1890

The City of Penticton ESS Reception Centre will be open on Thursday, August 11, 2022, at Princess Margaret Secondary School at 120 Green Ave. It is intended to be open from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm. The City of Penticton ESS Reception Centre can be reached during open hours at 250-328-8749.

Anyone on Evacuation Alert or Order can register through ess.gov.bc.ca. Please note there are two options including downloading or using an app. Residents can choose the second option if they do not wish to use or download the app.