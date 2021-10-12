Places4Students.com Partners with UBCO to Provide Off-Campus Housing Solutions

The University of British Columbia Okanagan (UBCO) has partnered with Places4Students.com, the company specializing in providing academic institutions with off-campus housing solutions. Places4Students.com is introducing a new and improved rental property listing service for students, landlords and affiliates of the university’s community.



Places4Students.com simplifies the process for students to search for off-campus housing accommodations near the university with a user-friendly and fully accessible website. Landlords and property managers can now advertise their rental vacancies directly to students on this new platform. UBCO has a link from their website to Places4Students.com and promotes the service exclusively.

The university wanted to offer students an established online directory to search for suitable housing accommodations, find roommates and post sublets. Places4Students.com does all this, plus provides much more – the website features rental housing related information, tips and resources for both students and landlords.

In order to help landlords in the community during this difficult economic time and transition to the university’s new service, general listings will be FREE!

“Off campus housing has been a particular challenge for students this fall,” says Dale Mullings, UBCO’s associate vice-president of students. “UBCO is committed to helping all students requiring assistance finding off-campus housing, connecting to potential roommates or needing help to understand the resident tenancy agreement in BC.”