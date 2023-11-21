Plain clothed RCMP officers arrest repeat shoplifter in Kelowna

On November 15, 2023, members of the Kelowna RCMP’s Community Safety Unit donned plain clothes in a local retail store that has been repeatedly stolen from in recent weeks. Plain clothes and nearby uniformed officers remained in close contact with store employees when a well-known shoplifter paid a visit at an arguably unfortunate time. This individual collected approximately $1,000 worth of items before proceeding past the checkout only to be met by police in plain clothes.

46-year old Michael Alan Godson was taken into custody and remains as such until his next court appearance scheduled for November 23, 2023 in Kelowna. Godson is charged with Theft and two counts of Breach of Release Order after breaching conditions not to be in this specific store and for being in possession of items from which he is prohibited to carry.

“It is very important that business owners communicate their concerns to us and help us help them” says Sgt. Scott Powrie Operations NCO with the Community Safety Unit. “We are more than prepared to work with our local retail businesses to divert resources where necessary and taper these crimes. This is not the first time our officers have gone covert specifically targeting shoplifters and it certainly won’t be the last.”

Kelowna RCMP have released Michael Alan Godson’s photo as he is believed to be associated to a number of other thefts in the Kelowna area. Should you have any information or wish to report a shoplifting incident, please contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300.