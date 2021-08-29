Planned burn proceeding on White Rock Lake wildfire

UPDATE: 1:00pm

BC Wildfire continues to monitor weather conditions for the 3,000ha planned ignition. This ignition is planned for tomorrow, August 30, if conditions on site remain favourable. As part of the preparation activities for this planned ignition BC Wildfire crews will be lighting some small test fires today and as a result you may see increased smoke in the area. These small test fires assist crews in assessing the site conditions to determine if everything is favourable to proceed.

Please note that you will likely see significant smoke when this planned ignition begins. With the significant smoke in the atmosphere, air quality may be a concern. We ask you to monitor air quality in the North Okanagan and plan your activities accordingly.Air Quality updates are available at the Environment Canada website. The Township will continue to do our best to update you on information about any planned ignitions as the information becomes available.

BC Wildfire has indicated White Rock Lake fire is consuming deep burning fuels which are persistent throughout the east flank of the fire. Deep burning fuels make it extremely difficult to bring a fire to full extinguishment. As such they have advised that the planned ignitions are the most favourable tactic to gain control while also maintaining an appropriate safety margin for firefighters.

As part of the preparation work for this planned ignition, BC Wildfire in conjunction with our Armstrong Spallumcheen Fire Department have placed large blue containers in strategic locations of Spallumcheen. Each container holds 21,000 gallons of water and will be used by structural protection crews should it be necessary. In addition, 13 additional water bladders have been placed around the Township which each hold 2,500 gallons. This is a precautionary measure only. There are currently no indicators that the fire is set to enter Spallumcheen’s borders.

The BC Wildfire Service is planning to proceed with the 3,000 ha controlled burn this coming weekend, as long as weather conditions continue to be favourable.

The City of Armstrong reminds residents that Armstrong and area will see significant smoke during this large scale controlled burn event.

Air Quality in the North Okanagan may be affected. Residents can check Air Quality by visiting the Environment Canada site.

The controlled burn was determined to be the best tactic in fighting the forest fire in the Irish Creek Road and Six Mile Creek area due to the steep and inaccessible terrain and the continued safety of firefighters. Residents can learn more about the controlled burn by visiting the Emergency Management BC website:

The City of Armstrong rescinded their Evacuation Alert as of August 18, 2021 at 11:30 am and there continues to be no change to that status.

The City of Armstrong Emergency Operations Centre is providing updates as the situation progresses and new information is made available. City staff will post all information to the City website.