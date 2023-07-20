Planned disposal of ordinance: RDOS

Today (July 20, 2023), the Canadian Armed Forces, along with the RCMP and the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen (RDOS) will be attending the Keremeos Transfer Station for a planned safe disposal of an identified ordinance of unknown origin.

As part of this, local residents may hear a loud explosion or similar noise while the operation is underway.

The landfill will be closed, along with the roadway near the entrance to the landfill for a period of time.

The Keremeos Transfer Station will remain closed along with El Rancho Drive near the entrance until the operation is complete.

The public is not in danger of as result of this controlled disposal.