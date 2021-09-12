Planned ignition areas White Rock Lake wildfire

According to B.C. Wildfire Service, roots and stumps within the White Rock Lake Wildfire's perimeter will continue to burn, and along with planned ingitions, will create visible smoke for up to six weeks.

Although smoke will be highly visible, a tweet from B.C. Wildfire Service states there is no threat of further spread.

And that wildfire management staff continue to actively patrol, and monitor all perimeters of the fire.

