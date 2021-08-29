Planned ignitions for the Mount Law wildfire

With the assistance from additional fire crews from Mexico that arrived at the Mount Law wildfire yesterday, paired with favourable weather conditions, there has been no significant growth of the fire in the last 24 hours.

“Visible smoke plumes continue in the area and while we know seeing smoke of any kind can be quite concerning for residents, these plumes are coming from within the perimeter of the fire,” said Jason Brolund, Fire Chief of West Kelowna Fire Rescue. “There are some active areas in this fire, BC Wildfire assures us there is an established fire guard around the perimeter and those lines are not currently being challenged.”

The BC Wildfire Service says good progress has been made over the last couple days.

"On the southwest corner crews will be working to establish a black line (burned area that will act as a fire guard) as well as continue to patrol along the south side of the fire near Hwy 97C. On the north and east side of the fire crews will continue to work directly on the fires edge and mop up the area."

"A small planned ignition will take place near Drought creek (on the east side of the fire) if conditions allow, today. This will remove a pocket of fuel between the fire and the previously constructed guard and will reinforce the guard. Increased smoke may be visible from surrounding communities."

There are no changes to Evacuation Orders or Alerts.

An area restriction order remains in place in the vicinity of the wildfire. The order restricts access to public land, including for recreation activity such as hiking, bike, or ATV riding, but does not apply to private/residential properties.