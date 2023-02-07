Player's Choice Sports downtown, hit by thieves again

On February 7, 2023, at 2:10 a.m. the Kelowna RCMP received a report of a break-in at Player's Choice Sports in the 400 block of Cawston Avenue in downtown Kelowna. When police arrived, the owners of the store were already on scene.

The investigation revealed a lone suspect who used a hammer to gain entry by breaking the front window. This loud sound of the break-in could have been heard by others in the neighborhood.

The owners are still compiling a list of stolen items. One of the confirmed pieces of note, is a signed and numbered Wayne Gretzky “Racers” hockey jersey described as white with red and blue trim, and is identified as #29/250, valued at $10,000. Several boxes of various sports memorabilia cards were also taken with a value of approximately $20,000.

The RCMP are requesting assistance in identifying the person shown in the attached picture.

“A theft like this causes immense financial harm to a small local business in our community and the RCMP is going to use every investigational tool possible to find and arrest those responsible,” said Cst. Mike Della-Paolera Media Relations Officer with the Kelowna RCMP.

Police are asking the public if you have any information or possibly dash camera recordings from this time and area to please call the Kelowna RCMP Detachment at (250) 762-3300 and reference file number 2023-6904. If you wish to remain anonymous please contact the Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or leave a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net.