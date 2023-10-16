Playground Construction at Lavington Park and Coldstream Park

The long-awaited installation of new playground equipment is being installed in Lavington Park (6401 Lavington Way) and Coldstream Park (10100 Kalamalka Road). The works are planned for:

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 15th to FRIDAY, OCTOBER 20th

Visitors to the Parks are asked to avoid the areas cleared for the new equipment and to stay away from the machinery. Coldstream Park is currently closed at the bridge for safety during construction, but the remainder of the park is still accessible.

The new playscape equipment is geared towards 18 months to 5-year-old children and includes new climbing, swinging, and interactive elements.

Lavington Park is still closed for bookings due to the installation of the new irrigation system.