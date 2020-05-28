Playgrounds reopening June 1 across the Okanagan

Press release from the municipalities in the Okanagan on May 28, 2020:

As phased reopening plans continue to progress, the next phase will see playgrounds and outdoor fitness equipment opening on June 1 across the region. This includes outdoor playgrounds located in municipal and regional parks as well as playgrounds located at public schools in the Okanagan.

Once barriers are removed, such as caution tape or fencing, it will signify that playgrounds have been inspected and are now open for public use. Residents are asked to refrain from using these spaces until parks staff remove closed signs, fencing and caution tape. Waterparks will remain closed at this time.

Residents are encouraged to exercise caution when visiting local playgrounds and continue to follow Provincial health guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19 by:

Washing and/or sanitizing hands before and after visiting playgrounds

Keeping a safe physical distance and avoiding gatherings

Staying home if you feel unwell

The decision to close playgrounds has been at the discretion of local governments and were closed across the Okanagan region in mid-March. Staff have been working collaboratively with municipal and regional partners to determine appropriate timing to reopen playgrounds.



Information regarding waterparks and indoor recreation facility reopening plans will be provided by each respective municipality as each facility has unique considerations to ensure the safety of staff and patrons.



For more information regarding the phased reopening of programs and facilities in your area, please visit your local government website.