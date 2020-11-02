Playing sports safely during a pandemic

Kids are back on the fields, playing sports with their teammates.

With that comes responsibilites in terms of managing group sizes during the pandemic and contract tracing.

CEO of viaSport British Columbia, Charlene Krepiakevich says mitiagtion protcols may be causing some frustration.

But volunteers managing local sports are doing their best to uphold guidelines.

"I'm so pleased to see this cautious and careful delivery of sport during a worldwide pandemic," says Krepiakevich. "I think we should all be proud and thank all the volunteers for this incredible work they are doing, but also be mindful that we are all managing this new normal and have to follow the guidelines and keep everybody safe."

She adds that open communicaton is important, including talking to local sport clubs about how many spectators they can manage.