Please keep clear of wildfire prevention work when hiking north Mt. Boucherie area

Hikers, please avoid the northern sections of Mt. Boucherie as crews conduct forest fire mitigation work over the next two to three weeks in and around Eain Lamont Park, off Lakeview Cove Road and Trevor Drive.

Hikers are encouraged to stay on the primary, southbound trail through the park, leading from the main parking lot, instead of using the paths to the north and west.

Please use caution in the park, obey signs, avoid work staging areas and watch for crews and equipment.

In order to prevent the spread of COVID-19, park users must maintain a safe social distance of two meters or more.

The City of West Kelowna thanks the Province of British Columbia for fully funding the mitigation work under the Community Resiliency Investment Program.