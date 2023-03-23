Please, stay off the grass

Sports enthusiasts can rejoice as City sports fields are set to open for the season next month. In the meantime, residents are reminded to stay off the fields until they are officially open this spring.

“It seems like no big deal to use the fields when they’re free, but the grass on these fields needs to be fully dried out and actively growing before the spring season begins to ensure quality turf and to avoid divots and holes that lead to player injuries,” said Dave Gatzke, Parks & Beaches Supervisor. “We really appreciate the community’s help in getting our fields ready for an exciting season of sports for all ages.”

Teams on the hunt for a place to play before the season starts can call 250-469-8800 or fill out a rental enquiry webform to book space on an artificial turf field. The Apple Bowl Track is currently open, ball diamonds are scheduled to open April 7 and the remaining fields are scheduled to open April 14, weather permitting.

Read more about how we keep our fields properly irrigated and maintained in our recent community story or visit kelowna.ca for more information about sports fields, including rentals.