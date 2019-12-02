Please Support 22nd Annual Firefighters Food Drive

Santa’s helpers from West Kelowna Fire Rescue will be volunteering their time, going door to door throughout the community from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday, December 3 and Wednesday, December 4 to collect donations for the Okanagan Community Food Bank.

The holidays are a time of great need for West Kelowna’s local food bank and the thousands of non-perishable items that are collected on behalf of the community during the Christmas season can keep the shelves full right through the winter.

This year, volunteers from the City of West Kelowna Public Works Department are proud to support the firefighters move the large volume of collected donations back to Fire Station No. 31 where the food bank’s helpers will collect the food and donations on Thursday, December 5. Media are welcome at Station No. 31 to take photos and get information on the total amount of donations collected this year.

Watch for fire trucks in your neighbourhood to make your donation; and as always, a big shout of thanks to our community for all your amazing support of this worthy cause over the past two decades.