Plug pulled on Parks Alive final week

We are disappointed to announce that the final week of August 22-26th of the Parks Alive! 2023 Entertainment Season presented by RE/MAX Kelowna and the City of Kelowna is now CANCELLED.

Given the current State of Emergency in Kelowna, the very high risk and poor air quality, as well as concern for the friends and families of our performers, production team, sponsor partners, and staff, it is not appropriate to continue with our events at this time.

As expressed by so many, we are incredibly grateful to the huge number of first responders and volunteers who have been working tirelessly to aid our community in navigating these devastating wildfires.

We are also very thankful to our Parks Alive! partners who helped us bring live events to the community this summer. Special thanks to Valley First, the Kiwanis Club of the Central Okanagan, PC Urban and Nicola Wealth, the Government of Canada, the Downtown Kelowna Association, Chances Gaming Entertainment Kelowna, Regency Retirement Resorts, TELUS, the Government of British Columbia, and our technical partner New Horizon Productions

Stay safe, be well, and let us all show compassion and kindness to each other. We will gather again to enjoy live music and fun activities soon enough!