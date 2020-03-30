PM Trudeau says military 'gearing up' for COVID-19 response

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says that the military is “gearing up” to join the federal approach to combating the COVID-19 pandemic, and the federal government is expanding the wage subsidy for Canadian businesses, no matter their size.

“Over the past few weeks the Canadian Armed Forces have been gearing up to support our efforts and our communities, as we fight COVID-19,” Trudeau said.

He said that while the federal government has not yet received a formal request from a province or territory for the military’s intervention, whether sending supplies or to aid with the coming flood or forest fire seasons, they are ready to respond.

As part of the daily ministerial update on the federal plan to combat the novel coronavirus, Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan and Chief of Defence Staff Jonathan Vance offered more details about how the Canadian Armed Forces are planning to handle any calls to assist pandemic response efforts.

Sajjan said that, in anticipation of a surge in cases, the military took precautionary measures to make sure their ranks stayed healthy and remained ready to respond, including ordering members to sequester themselves from the general public.

These efforts would be in addition to being able to respond to other emergencies, like the widespread flooding seen around this time last year.

WAGE SUBSIDY DETAILS

On Monday, Trudeau announced that any Canadian businesses whose revenue has decreased by 30 per cent or more due to the pandemic will be eligible for the 75 per cent wage subsidy promised, regardless of the number of employees they have.

This comes after Friday’s announcement of the major increase to the wage subsidy for small- and medium-sized businesses, aimed at helping them keep employees on staff. Charities and not-for-profit organizations are also able to apply, as well as companies big and small, the prime minister said Monday.

“This is about making sure that people are still getting paid whether they work for a business that employs 10 people or 1,000 people,” Trudeau said, noting that many have had to “get creative” to keep money coming in.

The emergency wage subsidy is being back-dated to March 15, and is an increase to the initial commitment of a 10 per cent subsidy. It comes alongside a special emergency guaranteed business loan of up to $40,000, as well as a deferral of customs duties, HST and GST payments.

The subsidy will be on the first $58,700 earned, meaning up to $847 a week.

The announcement comes with a warning from Trudeau to businesses, not to misuse the program or they’ll face “serious consequences.” He also encouraged companies who can still afford to pay their employees their full salaries, or the 25 per cent not covered by the government, to do so.

“Every dollar of this should go to workers,” Trudeau said.

“This unprecedented situation calls for unprecedented action, and it calls for good faith and trust between everyone involved.”

--with files from CTV News--