Point Intersection construction ready to begin on Galt Avenue

Point Intersection construction crews will soon begin work on Galt Avenue. Notices have been mailed out to residents and businesses located in the area, with work estimated to start mid-May.

This work will involve upgrades to sanitary, water and storm drainage utilities, as well as the installation of underground electrical and street lighting, curbs, gutters, sidewalks and paving.

The public should anticipate disruptions to traffic flows, site access and utilities. Residents and businesses will be notified 48 hours in advance of any planned interruptions of utility service or access. The City appreciates your patience as these upgrades are constructed.

Anyone driving through this large construction area is reminded to obey all construction signage and traffic control personnel. Construction is currently focused on Greenwood and Dartmouth Drives and these streets are open to local traffic only. Next week there will also be minor work along Skaha Lake Road and South Main Street.

Work on the lower section of Pineview Road will begin in June. Construction of the roundabout at the intersection of Galt Avenue, South Main Street and Pineview Road will begin in the fall.