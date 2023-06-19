Point Intersection construction ready to shift to Pineview and South Main

Construction on the Point Intersection group of projects is shifting to the high-traffic intersection of Pineview Road and South Main Street beginning Monday, June 26. This will require road closures and detours, and is anticipated to cause significant disruption throughout the area for the coming months.

“This upcoming work is the next step in a multi-step project that is designed to improve traffic flow and safety on a stretch of road that will only continue to get busier,” says Kristen Dixon, General Manager of Infrastructure. “With its large scope and broad geographical area, we know this will create some headaches in the short term but doing this work now as one project will minimize future disruptions and provide safe passage for all residents in the area.”

The stretch of South Main Street between Kinney Avenue and Green Avenue will be closed during daytime construction hours, Monday to Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., with access only available to local residents. All drivers should watch for signage and traffic control personnel, with work planned to continue until the end of the construction season.

Also, Pineview Road between Dartmouth Drive and South Main Street will be closed to traffic, with access only available to local residents. Those travelling to or from the Wiltse neighbourhood will be redirected to use Dartmouth Avenue.

Letters have been sent to neighbours living within the immediate area of the construction zones. Others passing through the southeast section of the city should watch for signs and traffic control personnel, and prepare for delays.

For the latest updates involving this construction project, and a map of the construction area, visit penticton.ca/point-intersection.