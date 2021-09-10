iHeartRadio

Pointing a laser at aircraft

A 39 year-old Vernon man has been arrested for pointing a laser into the cockpits of several aircraft flying into Kelowna International Airport. 

Nav Canada notified the police last night at around 11 pm after receiving complaints of someone pointing a green laser at planes while they were flying over Vernon.

The man was eventually tracked down near Becker Park.

He resisted arrest until additional officers arrived to take him into custody.

    

