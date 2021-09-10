Pointing a laser at aircraft
A 39 year-old Vernon man has been arrested for pointing a laser into the cockpits of several aircraft flying into Kelowna International Airport.
Nav Canada notified the police last night at around 11 pm after receiving complaints of someone pointing a green laser at planes while they were flying over Vernon.
The man was eventually tracked down near Becker Park.
He resisted arrest until additional officers arrived to take him into custody.
-
Cops for Kids ride underwayOver 5.8 million raised.
-
9 COVID-19 deaths recorded FridayThe nine deaths are the most reported in a 24-hour period since Feb. 25.
-
-
-
-
-
5 more deaths as B.C. adds 774 new casesSince the pandemic began 1,847 people have died in the province.
-
-