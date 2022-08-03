Police arrest Kelowna man in connection to body found on Okanagan Lake

The Southeast District Major Crime Unit, Kelowna Regional Detachment, and E Division Major Crime Section, RCMP have arrested a Kelowna man.

25 year-old Wyne Zablan has been charged for 1st Degree Murder, and will remain in custody until his next court appearance on August 29, 2022.

Police were originally called to the discovery of a body in the water at the west end of the Bennett Bridge on July 29th shortly after 1:00 p.m.

“Police have now positively identified the victim and will not be releasing his name pending notification of his next of kin” said Inspector Brent Novakoski, Southeast District Senior Investigating Officer of the BC RCMP Major Crime Section. “It is evident that Mr. Zablan and the victim knew each other and we feel that there is no risk to the public”

Anyone with information on this incident, and have not spoken with police are asked to call the SED MCU information line at 1-877-987-8477.

***Original*** (August 2, 2022)

The Southeast District Major Crime Unit (SED MCU) is investigating after a body was found in West Kelowna.

On July 29, 2022 at 1:16 in the afternoon, West Kelowna RCMP received a report of a body in the water at the West end of the William Bennett Bridge near Shelter Bay Marina.

Officers attended and confirmed a male was deceased in the shallow water.

The SED MCU has taken over the investigation and together with Kelowna Regional Detachment and the BC Coroners Service is working to determine the cause of death and any potential criminality in this case.

Police are requesting anyone who might have been in the area that noted a male matching this description on July 29 to contact the Southeast District Major Crime Unit at 1-877-987-8477.