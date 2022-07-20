Police arrest man in Penticton for mischief and damage to property
On Monday (July 18) evening around 5 PM front-line officers responded to a report of a male causing a disturbance inside a grocery store at the Penticton Plaza (1301 Main S), in Penticton.
The man, a 32-year-old, became upset when Animal Control seized his dog while the store’s security personnel were processing him for allegedly committing theft.
Police say the man then yielded a hammer and began running around the parking lot threatening to assault people and damaging property.
Officers then arrived, and with the assistance of the public, were able to safely arrest the man.
Charges of mischief, theft, uttering threats and possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose are to be forwarded to the BC Prosecution Service.
