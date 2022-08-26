Police arrest three in connection to November assault of teen along Rail Trail

On August 25, 2022, the Kelowna RCMP General Investigative Support Team (GIST) arrested three Kelowna area men who are accused of this assault:

On November 9, 2021 the Kelowna RCMP responded to a report of a male being assaulted on the Rail Trail just East of Dilworth Dr in Kelowna. Officers located the 17-year-old male victim who required significant medical treatment at KGH. His injuries included a collapsed lung, broken ribs, nasal and dental fractures, a mild concussion and extensive bruising. During the initial investigation the suspects where not located.

GIST conducted an extensive investigation over several months, which enabled the identification of suspects in the offence.

All three have been released from police custody with conditions and are required to attend court on December 15,2022.

“This incident shocked our community and has been life altering for the victim and his family. Senseless violence that shift the publics feelings of safety is intolerable and will be addressed with the full response of our teams. I am extremely proud of our RCMP Officers who dedicated themselves tirelessly to this file which resulted in these arrests.” said Supt. Kara Triance Officer in Charge of the Kelowna Regional Detachment.

This investigation is still on-going; no further information will be released to the public at this time.