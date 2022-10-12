Police arrest two males for drug possession during traffic stop

A proactive traffic stop led to the arrest of two men believed to be involved in drug trafficking early Monday morning.

On October 10, 2022 around 3 a.m., a frontline officer from the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP conducted a traffic stop with a vehicle in the 3400-block of 32nd Street in Vernon. During the stop, the officer noticed several items consistent with drug trafficking inside the vehicle. Both men were arrested for possession for the purpose of trafficking and after further investigation, police seized a quantity of suspected drugs, cash, cell phones, bear spray, and additional drug trafficking paraphernalia. The man operating the vehicle was also confirmed to be prohibited from driving.

"This is great example of the proactive efforts our officers are taking to disrupt criminal activity in our community," states Constable Chris Terleski, Media Relations Officer for the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP.

The 26-year old driver and 33-year old passenger, both from Vernon, were released from custody pending a court appearance at a later date. Police are continuing to investigate.