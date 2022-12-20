Police asking public for help in finding woman last seen in Vernon

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is requesting the public's assistance in locating a missing woman, Krysta Vanderkroft. Vanderkroft is 29 years old and was last seen in Vernon on December 7th, 2022.

Krysta Vanderkroft is described as:

29 years old

5'5"

100 lbs

Blonde hair

Blue eyes

If you have seen or heard from Krysta Vanderkroft please contact your local police or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).