iHeartRadio

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to our newsletter

Logo

SUBSCRIBE TO A NEWSLETTER

*
*
*
435 Bernard Avenue, Kelowna BC V1V 6N8  -   (250) 860-8600  -   webmaster@am1150.ca  -   webmaster@am1150.ca
-26°C
Instagram

Police asking public for help in finding woman last seen in Vernon


91465_Krysta_Vanderkroft (wings) (1)

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is requesting the public's assistance in locating a missing woman, Krysta Vanderkroft. Vanderkroft is 29 years old and was last seen in Vernon on December 7th, 2022.

Krysta Vanderkroft is described as:

  • 29 years old
  • 5'5"
  • 100 lbs 
  • Blonde hair
  • Blue eyes

If you have seen or heard from Krysta Vanderkroft please contact your local police or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

12
News Tip
AM 1150 News Tip Banner 300 x 175