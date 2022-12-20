Police asking public for help in finding woman last seen in Vernon
The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is requesting the public's assistance in locating a missing woman, Krysta Vanderkroft. Vanderkroft is 29 years old and was last seen in Vernon on December 7th, 2022.
Krysta Vanderkroft is described as:
- 29 years old
- 5'5"
- 100 lbs
- Blonde hair
- Blue eyes
If you have seen or heard from Krysta Vanderkroft please contact your local police or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).
