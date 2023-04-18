iHeartRadio

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to our newsletter

Logo

SUBSCRIBE TO A NEWSLETTER

*
*
*
435 Bernard Avenue, Kelowna BC V1V 6N8  -   (250) 860-8600  -   webmaster@am1150.ca  -   webmaster@am1150.ca
C
Instagram

Police asking public to help find Natalie Cutler last seen in Vernon


93371_Natalie_Cutler (wings)

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is requesting the public's assistance in locating a missing woman, Natalie Cutler. Cutler is 32 years old and was last seen in Vernon on March 26th, 2023.

Natalie Cutler is described as:

  • 32 years old;
  • 5 ft 6 in (168 cm);
  • 110 lbs (50 kg);
  • Blonde hair;
  • Blue eyes;

If you have seen or heard from Natalie Cutler please contact your local police or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

12
News Tip
AM 1150 News Tip Banner 300 x 175