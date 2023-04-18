Police asking public to help find Natalie Cutler last seen in Vernon
The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is requesting the public's assistance in locating a missing woman, Natalie Cutler. Cutler is 32 years old and was last seen in Vernon on March 26th, 2023.
Natalie Cutler is described as:
- 32 years old;
- 5 ft 6 in (168 cm);
- 110 lbs (50 kg);
- Blonde hair;
- Blue eyes;
If you have seen or heard from Natalie Cutler please contact your local police or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).
