Police called to Kelowna Walmart

Kelowna police were called to the Walmart on Banks Road just before 2 p.m., on Thursday for reports of an emotionally distraught man causing a disturbance and threatening to harm himself.

Due to the potential dangers of the situation, police officers responded as quickly as possible, and immediately sought the support of emergency medical and fire crews.

Officers were able to apprehend the 27-year-old man, who had been experiencing a mental health crisis, without injury.

He was immediately taken to hospital for medical assessment and care.

No further information is being released at this time but local residents in the Facebook community group "Kelowna Alert" say they witnessed a man drink hand sanitizer, then cover himself in it before attempting to light himself on fire.