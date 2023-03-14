Police catch multiple impaired drivers

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP frontline officers stopped and removed four impaired drivers from the road over the weekend.

On Friday, March 10th, shortly before midnight, a frontline officer conducted a traffic stop with a speeding vehicle on 27th Ave in Vernon. While interacting with the driver, the officer formed the opinion the man’s ability to operate his vehicle was impacted by alcohol. A breath test was administered using a roadside screening device, resulting in a Fail reading. The 24-year old Vernon man was issued a 90-day Immediate Roadside Prohibition and his vehicle was impounded for 30 days.

On Saturday, March 11th, around 11:45 p.m., police conducted a check of a vehicle driving on Wood Ave near Bridge St in Armstrong. The driver exhibited signs of alcohol impairment which led to an impaired driving investigation. Breath tests administered using a roadside screening device resulted in a 90-day Immediate Roadside Prohibition and 30 day impound being issued to the 42-year old Kelowna man.

At approximately 3 a.m., on Sunday, March 12th a frontline officer conducting proactive patrols stopped a vehicle on Wood Ave after it was observed committing a traffic offence. The driver of the vehicle was read a demand to provide a sample of his breath after the officer noticed several signs of alcohol impairment. The 46-year old Armstrong man failed the roadside screening test and was issued a 90-day IRP and his vehicle impounded for 30 days.

Later Sunday night, around 8:30 p.m., police received a report of a possible impaired driver leaving Enderby. The vehicle was located and stopped on Rosedale Ave in Armstrong by a frontline officer. A breath test administered using a roadside screening device resulted in the 50-year old Armstrong woman being issued 90 day driving prohibition and 30 day impound under the BC Motor Vehicle Act.

If you suspect someone is driving while impaired, call 911. If it's safe to do so, make note of the following information as it will help us in our response: