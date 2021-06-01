Police confirm Lorence Williams in custody

Kelowna RCMP confirms it is no longer seeking the public’s assistance to locate Lorence Williams.

The Kelowna RCMP wishes to thank the media and the general public for their assistance and tip information. Lorence Williams, previously identified as the suspect in a suspicious death investigation, was located early this evening and taken into custody by Kelowna RCMP thanks to a tip from the public.

“Our Serious Crime Unit continues to pursue all avenues of investigation into this suspicious death,” states Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy of the Kelowna RCMP. “At this time, we do not believe there is any further threat to the public.”

Kelowna RCMP urges anyone with information about this investigation, to please contact the Kelowna RCMP Serious Crime Unit at (250) 762-3300.