iHeartRadio

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to our newsletter

Logo

SUBSCRIBE TO A NEWSLETTER

*
*
*
435 Bernard Avenue, Kelowna BC V1V 6N8  -   (250) 860-8600  -   webmaster@am1150.ca  -   webmaster@am1150.ca
32°C
Instagram

Police confirm Lorence Williams in custody

Mounties in Kelowna say they're looking for 40-year-old Lorence Williams. (RCMP handout)

Kelowna RCMP confirms it is no longer seeking the public’s assistance to locate Lorence Williams.

The Kelowna RCMP wishes to thank the media and the general public for their assistance and tip information. Lorence Williams, previously identified as the suspect in a suspicious death investigation, was located early this evening and taken into custody by Kelowna RCMP thanks to a tip from the public.

“Our Serious Crime Unit continues to pursue all avenues of investigation into this suspicious death,” states Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy of the Kelowna RCMP. “At this time, we do not believe there is any further threat to the public.”

Kelowna RCMP urges anyone with information about this investigation, to please contact the Kelowna RCMP Serious Crime Unit at (250) 762-3300.

News Tip
AM 1150 News Tip Banner 300 x 175