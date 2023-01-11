Police confirm missing 39-year-old woman located safe
Crystal Swetz-Wallace has been located by police and is safe and well. RCMP thank the public and media for their assistance in this matter.
Warriors adding more depth to the blueline before trade deadlineThe West Kelowna Warriors Junior Hockey Club has acquired defenseman Landen Hilditch (’05) from the Surrey Eagles in exchange for future considerations.
Timeline for Lakeview “Peanut” Pool revitalization project updatedWork continues on the revitalization of the Lakeview “Peanut” Wading Pool in the East Hill area of the city.
"Significant rock fall" closes Garnett Family Park until further notice: RDOSA geotechnical assessment is underway at Garnett Family Park in the Heritage Hills neighbourhood of Okanagan Falls in Electoral Area “D”.
Rockets blanked on home ice by Cougars: more roster moves made before trade deadlineThe Prince George Cougars blanked the Kelowna Rockets 3-0 on Tuesday night at Prospera Place in Kelowna, BC.
Coldest Night of the Year returns to VernonFeel the night's bite on February 25, 2023, as a reminder of the hardships people endure when they don't yet have a home.
Feedback wanted by City of Kelowna for updates to Glenmore Recreation ParkExciting updates are coming to Glenmore Recreation Park (GRP) and the City is providing residents with the opportunity to give their feedback on updating the concept design.
Kelowna RCMP officer wins provincial awardTraffic safety award for notable performance.
Rockets make another dealFlamand to Brandon for Johnson and picks.
Coffee with a cop begins ThursdayThis coming Thursday (January 12) the Kelowna RCMP will host the very first Coffee with a Cop at Deville Coffee on Bernard Avenue Downtown Kelowna from 9:30am – 11:00am.