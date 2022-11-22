Police continue to investigate early morning fire at Vernon Canadian Tire

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is investigating a fire that occurred early Saturday morning at a retail store.

On Saturday, November 19th, 2022 at 3 a.m., the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP received a request for assistance from Vernon Fire Rescue Services who were responding to a structure fire in the 4900-block of 27 Street in Vernon. Fire crews were successful in confining and extinguishing the fire which caused serious damage to the commercial building.

An investigation into the cause of the fire is underway and at this point, we have reason to believe it was deliberately set, states Constable Chris Terleski, Media Relations Officer for the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP. We are in the process of colleting video surveillance from other businesses in the area and are also asking the public for their assistance. Investigators would like to speak to anyone who was travelling through the area between 2 a.m., and 3:30 a.m., who has dashcam footage, or anyone that was taking video footage or photographs near the scene at the time of the fire.

If you have this information, or any other information that may assist us in furthering our investigation, please contact the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at (250) 545-7171 and quote police file number 2022-20689. Information can also be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477) or leaving a tip online at www.nokscrimestoppers.com.