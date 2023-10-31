Police discover body at Sutherland Bay Park

Kelowna RCMP are on scene at Sutherland Bay Park after reports of a man down believed to be deceased. Officers attended and confirmed the man to be deceased appearing to have been there throughout the night. Initial investigation and search of the area including items associated to the man show no signs of foul play.

The BC Coroners Service will be assisting with the investigation including identifying the individual. Anyone who may have been in Sutherland Bay Park during the evening or early morning hours are asked to phone the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 and reference file number 2023-64998.