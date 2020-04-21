Police dog catches Kelowna thief

A RCMP dog named 'Lucy' is responsible for catching a Kelowna man who committed a crime on the Lower Mainland.

Saturday afternoon in Chilliwack, the RCMP received a call from a home owner of a prowler in the back yard of the residence.

The dog searched the area a located 21 year-old Nicholas Lafontaine hiding in camper.

Lafontaine faces several charges including stealing a vehicle and having break-in instruments in his possession.

"An alert resident immediately reporting suspicious activity, timely police response, and police service dog 'Lucy' are responsible for the apprehension of the suspect," says Corporal Mike Rail.