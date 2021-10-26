Police dog makes arrest

On Friday, October 22, 2021, just after 3:00 p.m., Kelowna RCMP responded to a single vehicle collision in the 3300-block of Bulman Road in Kelowna where a vehicle had gone into the ditch. Witnesses reported that the driver fled the area on foot.

Officers immediately set up containment and a team with the RCMP Police Dog Services began a search. PDS Mysan and his handler located the suspect after tracking him for several kilometres. He was taken into custody without further incident.

During the course of the investigation officers seized quantities of what are believed to be illicit drugs from the vehicle and the suspect.

The 32-year-old Calgary man has been released from custody on conditions for a future court date. The full investigation will be sent to the BC Prosecution Service and the Public Prosecution Service of Canada for review and charge approval.