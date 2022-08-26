Police Dog Neeka Gets Her Man on International Dog Day

What better way for Police Service Dog Neeka to celebrate International Dog Day than to help find a man with a warrant?

Just after 8 a.m. this morning, on August 26, 2022 frontline officers from the Kamloops RCMP were called to the 2000-block of Crescent Drive for a report of a suspicious man. The caller reported the man had been sitting at that location and was concerned for his well-being.

An officer arrived and identified the 26-year-old man. He was found to have a warrant for failing to comply with a court order and fled on foot from the officer. Additional frontline officers and RCMP Police Dog Services (PDS) flooded the area to assist in locating him.

PDS officer Cpl. Prior and his 2-year-old police dog Neeka tracked the man to an area off Highlands Drive, where he was found hiding in the bush. He was taken into custody without incident.