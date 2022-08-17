Police give update on heavy presence in Kirschner Mountain area Tuesday night.

On August 16, 2022, at approximately 5:11 p.m., a RCMP General Duty Officer was investigating an unrelated traffic collision at the intersection of Springfield Road and Durin Road when he witnessed a green hatchback collide with a school bus (no passengers aboard). The driver of the green hatchback was directed by the Officer to pull his vehicle to the side of the road. Instead, the driver fled westbound at a high rate of speed. The driver of the bus was uninjured.

A short time late the green hatchback was seen by RCMP Officers who attempted to safely stop and box in the vehicle. The green hatchback fled from Police again, after a female passenger exited the vehicle.

The green hatchback struck both a Police vehicle as well as the female who had exited the fleeing vehicle. The female, uninjured, was initially arrested and later released by Officers at the scene.

The green hatchback was again located at the 2000 Block of Loseth Drive after witnesses observed a single male occupant exit the vehicle and run away southeast into the forest of Kirschner Mountain.

Multiple Kelowna RCMP Officers, with the assistance of CFSEU, RCMP Air services and RCMP Police Dog Services responded but unfortunately the man was not located.

“We take these incidents extremely seriously and would like to reassure the public that we will be working diligently to identify the driver, in order to hold him accountable for his actions.” Said Mark Booth, Sergeant in charge of the Kelowna RCMP Traffic Section.

It has been determined that the licence plate on the now impounded green hatchback is not the correct one for the vehicle. The investigation is on-going.

The RCMP are asking the public that if anyone witnessed any of this and or has dash camera recording to please contact the RCMP at (250) 762-3300.