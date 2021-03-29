Police identify and speak to man who reportedly approached children on Forest Edge Road

On March 26, 2021, Kelowna RCMP received a report that a man had driven up to four young girls on Forest Edge Road in Kelowna on March 22 at approximately 3:45 p.m.

The man had a small dog with him and asked them if they wanted to get into his vehicle with it. The girls said no and ran to a relative’s house.

“Our officers have identified and spoken to the man in this situation,” says Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy of the Kelowna RCMP.

“We have determined that there was no criminal intent on his part, and he deeply regrets causing the children, their families, and the community concern. We have also determined that this incident is not related to any of the other recent reports.”