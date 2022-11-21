Police in Vernon looking for wanted Timothy Ross: Do not approach

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a wanted man, 28-year old Timothy James Ross. Ross is wanted for the following offences:

Discharge a firearm with intent to wound, maim, disfigure, or endanger life, and;

Discharge a firearm into or at a place while being reckless as to the life or safety of another person.

Timothy Ross is described as:

5’10 (178 cm)

155 lbs (70 kg)

Brown hair

Blue eyes

Ross has a distinctive tattoo on the top of his left hand in the shape of a cross as depicted in the photograph.

*** Timothy Ross is considered violent and should not be approached. If you locate him, please contact police by calling 911 ***

If you have information on the whereabouts of Timothy Ross, contact your local police. Or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or leaving a tip online at www.nokscrimestoppers.com.