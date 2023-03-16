Police in Vernon searching for assault suspect

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance with identifying the suspect of an assault that took place at a Vernon business.

On Tuesday, February 21st, 2023, around 2:20 a.m., frontline officers responded to a report of an assault at a business in the 4700-block of 34th St in Vernon where a man trespassing on the property assaulted an employee after being asked to leave. The employee suffered minor injuries and the male suspect fled prior to the arrival of police.

The suspect is described as:

Caucasian male

Medium build

Wearing a black hoodie and camo pants

We’re hoping someone will recognize the person in the photograph and contact us so we can further our investigation, states Constable Chris Terleski, Media Relations Officer for the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect, or has information regarding the incident, is asked to contact Constable Lipsett of the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at (250) 545-7171 and quote file number 2023-2749.