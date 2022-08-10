Police in Vernon seeking witnesses to alleged male indecently exposing himself to group of women

As part of an ongoing investigation, police are seeking additional witnesses to an indecent act that took place in Vernon on Saturday. On Saturday, August 6, 2022, at 7 p.m., police were called to a report of an indecent act at the transit stop at the intersection of 30th Ave and 30th St in Vernon. Frontline officers responded to the location where they were told by witnesses that a man had allegedly exposed his genitals and approached a group of young women waiting to board a bus. The suspect was identified and arrested at the scene.



Investigators in particular would like to speak to the young women who were approached by the suspect that evening, states Constable Chris Terleski, Media Relations Officer for the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP. If you are one of those individuals, or were at the location at the time and witnessed this lewd act, it's important that we hear from you and are asking that you please contact us at (250) 545-7171.



The suspect, a 31-year old Vernon man, appeared in court and has since been remanded into custody until his next scheduled court appearance Tomorrow (August 11).