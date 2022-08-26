Police Incident Aboard BC Ferry

The Nanaimo RCMP is investigating a report of an individual who went missing from a BC Ferry. The incident occurred shortly after 9 PM Thursday August 25, 2022 and involved the Coastal Inspiration that had departed from Duke Point for Tsawwassen at 8:15 PM.

Nanaimo RCMP were requested to meet the ferry at the Duke Point terminal for a report of a vehicle passenger who was acting erratic and causing concern for crew and passengers. Police were advised that the decision was made to return the ferry to Duke Point. Shortly after 9 PM, officers boarded the ferry and arrested the adult man for being intoxicated by drugs.

Officers were told that two adult men were associated to the vehicle and that the second person could not be accounted for. “Officers initiated a search of the vessel for this person but were unable to locate him”, said R/Constable Gary O’Brien of the Nanaimo RCMP.

Officers later reviewed CCTV camera footage and it appears that the missing man may have walked off the ferry when it returned to Nanaimo, and then departed in a waiting taxi. Investigators are following up on this information. “When the individual who was arrested on the ferry is sober, he will be interviewed prior to his release. At this time, there is nothing to support foul play and this incident is being treated as missing person’s investigation”, said O’Brien.