Police incident in the 1000 block of Cactus Road in Kelowna
The Kelowna RCMP is responding to a police incident in the 1000 block of Cactus Road in Kelowna.
Officers have blocked traffic on Cactus Road between Jasmine Road and Monterey Road starting around 10am this morning.
Police are asking people to stay out of the area until further notice.
This is an unfolding incident and further information will be released at an appropriate time.
